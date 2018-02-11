THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Against the backdrop of the severe jolt received through a High Court order quashing the FIR in the Pattoor case while exonerating former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and other accused, the Left Government should stop gunning for political opponents using government mechanisms, KPCC president M M Hassan has said.

“The damning criticism recorded by the High Court against former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas, who was used as a stooge by the Left, was, in effect, against the government itself,’’ Hassan said in a statement.

Hassan said Jacob Thomas, who was a tool for the LDF earlier, has turned against the government, thus becoming a sore in the eyes of the Left now.

‘’The wily ways of the Left to trap a popular leader like Oommen Chandy and many others in cases including Solar scam is mainly because of the lack of confidence of the LDF Government to make political hits,’’ he said.