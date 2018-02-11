KOCHI: Association meets of teachers should be platforms to discuss and deliberate on improving the quality of education and raising the confidence of students thereby creating a change in the world, said Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. He was speaking after inaugurating the third biennial regional convention of All-India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers’ Association (AIKVTA) at the Kadavanthra KV here on Saturday.

He said the regional meet should not be deemed as a trade union meeting held only to put forth the demands of teachers. “This is a platform to plan and think about how to equip ourselves better in the field of education. Hardly any of our institutions hold a place in the list of leading educational institutions in the world. It is essential to work on it and improve,” he said. He appreciated the Kendriya Vidyalaya for being a pioneer institute in the field of education and said teachers deserve credit for this.

The minister threw light on the fact that students should not be made to learn under pressure, which is a common scene today. He said they need to be taught to dream and discover themselves, a factor that is missing in our syllabus. He said all the demands raised by the association will be duly dealt with and presented to the Ministry of HRD.

The regional convention had put forth long-pending demands pertaining to the benefits of teachers and the school. Some of the demands include the implementation of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) and VI Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations as per the High Court order, disbursal of arrears towards VII CPC on a par with other Central Government employees, an extension of VII CPC benefits to retired employees, improving computer and internet facilities and appointment of permanent lab attenders.

AIKVTA regional general secretary P Prathap Kumar said right from the inception in 2012, the Ernakulam region had been showing excellent performance both in academics and non-academic areas. “With our efforts, the grievance redressal forum for staff is active and is the only association to submit a full-fledged report of 5th, 6th, 7th Central Pay Commission, many of which were considered,” he said.

He lauded the teachers for their commitment and zeal in uplifting the institution.

The function was addressed by K V Thomas MP, Greater Cochin Development Corporation chairman C N Mohanan and other delegates from KVS and AIKVTA. Retired and awardee teachers were felicitated during the programme which was attended by teachers from different Kendriya Vidyalayas coming under the Ernakulam region.