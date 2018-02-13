THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department is exploring the possibility of using geo tubes to check sea erosion after the conventional coastal protection techniques had become less effective in the coastal areas of the state, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. She was talking to reporters at her chamber on Monday after watching a video presentation by an expert team from National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) which successfully used geo tubes near Chennai city and the Puducherry fishing harbour.The team led by senior scientist Basantakumar Jena arrived here to study the feasibility of installing an offshore breakwater facility in Poonthura and Pozhiyoor coastal areas which encounter sea erosion. They will present the report within three months, the minister said.