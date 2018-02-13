THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After last Friday’s embarrassment when a Special Cabinet failed to meet due to lack of quorum, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated an earlier directive to ministers to be in the state capital for at least five days a week.Pinarayi emphasised it during the Special Cabinet meet, which extended the validity of 19 ordinances. Some ministers, however, said it was not easy as they have to attend public functions in respective constituencies.

“The Chief Minister pointed out the embarrassing situation during the Cabinet meet on Friday and the need to ensure such occasions aren’t repeated. He asked the ministers to be in the state capital as far as possible, at least for five days a week. Other than that no directives were issued,” said a minister.