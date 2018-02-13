KOZHIKODE: Following political clashes between the CPM and the RMP, and the CPM and the BJP, Vadakara and Koyilandy regions continued to remain tense on Monday. Despite the deployment of a large number of police personnel, it is feared that the clashes may trigger fresh violence, as one more CPM office came under attack in the morning. The rural police registered around 25 cases in connection with various incidents of violence which erupted on Sunday.

Three CPM workers were hacked allegedly by RMP activists at Orkkatteri in Vadakara on Sunday. CPM local committee member Prijith Babu, party members Nishanth and Sanoop who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

YC man seriously hurt

In a late night act of terror, a Youth Congress leader was attacked by unidentified gangsters at Mattannur in Kannur on Monday. According to the police, Youth Congress Mattannur block secretary Shohaib was seriously injured in the attack. The attackers allegedly hurled a bomb at Shohaib and hacked him.