People who gathered on the Medical Trust Hospital premises after they came to know about the blast | K Shijith

KOCHI: The CSL has constituted an inquiry panel headed by Operations Director Suresh Babu. “God’s grace wasn’t with us. It’s a sad day and incidents like these shake us. We’ll support the families of the deceased and injured,” said Madhu Nair. He said the CSL received a phone call informing about the gas leak. “Immediate instruction was given to stop all hot works. By then, the explosion had occurred in the ship’s forward area near to the AC plant. Immediately, fire tenders and ambulance were rushed to the ship,” said Nair.

The police as well as Fire and Rescue Service personnel carried out rescue operations. Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare and City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh visited the spot. Dinesh said an FIR had been lodged and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Thrikkakara) P P Shams would conduct an investigation.

Sreeroop P T, of Uppukandam, Kochi; CSL machinist T Abhilash and fire watchman Jaison Varghesse are undergoing treatment at the Medical Trust Hospital here. Hospital authorities said the condition of Sreeroop, who sustained 45 pc burn injuries, is highly critical while the others are stable.

CSL machinist Sanju Joseph, a native of Kallara, Kottayam; workers Rajan Ram, a UP native, Tintu K K , of Kongarappilly, Kochi and P X Christin, from Mulavukadu, Kochi were discharged from the hospital.

Despite Tuesday being a holiday, several workers were in the area where the blast occurred. Sagar Bhushan, which had arrived at the CSL on December 7 last year, was drydocked on January 12 and was to be undocked on February 28. The work was scheduled to be completed on April 7, according to the CSL officers.