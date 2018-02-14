Malayalam serial actor Harikumaran Thampi passes away
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Serial/film actor Harikumaran Thampi passed away on Tuesday. He was 56. Thampi was suffering from kidney ailments for quite some time and he breathed his last at 4.30 pm at the Medical College Hospital, here.
He was a resident of Gouri Nandanam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Thampi was noted in comic roles and his role in a TV series ‘Kalyani Kalavani’ was widely appreciated. His noted films included Theja Bhai and Family and Dalamarmarangal. Thampi is survived by wife Sushama and daughter Gowri Thampi.