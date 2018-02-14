THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as a tussle between CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior leader Prakash Karat over the party’s political tactical line is on, the CPM has come out with the draft political resolution for the 22nd Party Congress, making it categorically clear that there should not be any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress.

The draft, adopted by the Central Committee, was published on Tuesday. Stating it imperative to defeat the BJP Government to isolate Hindutva communal forces and reverse anti-people economic policies, the draft says the main task is to defeat the BJP by rallying all secular and democratic forces. The resolution says the CPM will fight the neo-liberal policies of the BJP and various state governments. It underscores the need for joint platforms for mass movements and united struggles. “Given the serious challenge posed by the Hindutva forces, it is essential to build platforms for mobilisation of secular and democratic forces. The emphasis should be on building unity of people to fight communal forces at the grassroots. These are not to be seen as political or electoral alliances,” it said.

The political line says the party will give priority to developing and building its independent strength. Also it will work to broaden and strengthen Left unity. Left and democratic forces should be brought together for united struggles. In states, various Left and democratic forces should be rallied to form a platform around a concrete programme. At the national level, the Left and democratic alternatives should be projected.

In what could be termed as an extension of Yechury line, the resolution says appropriate electoral tactics to maximise pooling of the anti-BJP votes should be adopted based on the party’s political line. “The Congress represents the interests of the bourgeoisie and landlords and adopts pro-imperialist policies. Therefore, we cannot have a tactical line which treats them as allies or partners in a united front,” says the resolution. It however adds that the BJP being in power and given its basic link to the RSS, is the main threat. “So there cannot be a line of treating both the BJP and the Congress as equal dangers.”

The tactical approach should be to cooperate with the Congress and other secular opposition parties in Parliament on agreed issues. “Outside Parliament, we should cooperate with all secular opposition forces for a broad mobilisation of people against the communal threat. We should foster joint action of class and mass organisations, in such a manner that can draw the masses which follow the Congress and other bourgeois parties,” the resolution observed.

CPM state committee takes a dig at ministers

T’Puram: The CPM state committee on Tuesday reportedly witnessed criticisms against its ministers. It was said an earlier decision by the state leadership that ministers should be at the state capital for five days a week was not followed. It was further pointed out the party failed to fully implement the decisions taken at the Palakkad plenum. Despite all the decisions taken in this regard, certain issues still persist. There are unconfirmed reports that one of the state committee members who spoke at the meet took an indirect dig at state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Unnecessary interference by the kith and kin of leaders should be curbed, said the leaders.

Draft Resolution showers praise on China, justifies N. Korea

T’Puram: As expected the CPM’s draft political resolution was all praise for China and attempted to justify North Korea’s missile programme. In the coming days there will be intense competition between the imperialist US and socialist China, says the resolution. It pointed out that China has maintained its position as the the second largest economy and has contributed to more than 30 percent of global economic growth. An important change brought out by China to overcome hardships caused by the global economic crisis was to concentrate on generating domestic demand and consumption.

The growing economic power of China is having an enormous impact on international relations. Referring to North Korea, the draft says defying US threats, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has gone ahead and developed nuclear-powered missile. “The reasoning is that this is the only sure guarantee to protect itself from military attack by US-backed South Korea.” the draft said.

CPM state meet: VS to inaugurate flag pole march

T’Puram: Preparations for the CPM state conference to be held in Thrissur from February 22 to 25 have reached its final stage. CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan will inaugurate the flag pole march at Vayalar on February 19. The flag pole to be erected at the state conference venue is being brought from Vayalar while the flag will come from Kayyur - two historical Communist bastions.