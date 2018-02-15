THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), formerly known as IT@School, will provide the facility for over 60 lakh students of the state to watch on Victers channel around 100 renowned Indian classic films produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The 100 classic films include Ketan Mehta’s ‘Mirch Masala’, Kunda Shah’s ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, Mira Nair’s ‘Salaam Bombay’, Shyam Benegal’s ‘Making of Mahatma’, Kumar Saini’s ‘ Char Adhyay’, Pamela Rook’s ‘Train to Pakistan’, G V Iyer’s ‘ Adi Shankaracharya’, Mani Kaul’s ‘Nazar’, Maya Amol Palekar’s ‘Bangarwadi’, K N T Shastri’s ‘Tiladanam’, Govind Nihalani’s ‘Samshodan’, to name a few.

Victers has also made arrangements to provide short descriptions of the films prior to their telecast, for easy understanding of their features for kids as well as seniors.“KITE will conduct a Victers Film Festival of Kerala during the next vacation, featuring selected films from among the 100 classic films to be telecast in schools under the leadership of Little KITES IT Clubs”, said K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director, KITE.

Students who create interesting write-ups on the classic films will be awarded prizes. The inaugural event of the classic films in Victers would also feature the launch of eight new programmes on the channel.

The official inauguration of the programme will be held at 11.30 am on Thursday at the Press Club and will be attended by Education Minister C Raveendranath. Film-makers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Kamal will also be present.