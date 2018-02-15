KOTTAYAM: A foreign national has accused a Catholic priest in Kerala of raping her after befriending her on Facebook, the police said today.

They were verifying the complaint of rape filed against Syro Malabar catholic church priest Fr Thomas Thanninilkkumthadathil filed by the Bangladeshi woman based in the UK, police said.

The priest reportedly went absconding following the complaint filed against him yesterday.

In her complaint filed at Kaduthuruthy in the district, the 42-year-old woman alleged that Thomas raped her in Kerala after befriending her on Facebook.

Thomas (36) committed the offence after promising her that he would marry her.

Police said Thomas was currently serving as vicar of a church at Perumthururth near Kaduthuruthy.

Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic church issued a release today stating that Thomas has been dismissed from pastoral service and "all stages of priesthood.

" An explanation was sought from Thomas after summoning him to the diocese on February 13 when the Church authorities came to know about his misconduct, it said.

The diocese said it would fully cooperate with the legal action initiated against the priest.