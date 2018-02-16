THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cheque bounce case against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri in Dubai is reported to have been settled. The settlement came after Binoy paid Rs 1.72 crore to a Dubai-based businessman. The businessman, JAAS Tourism company owner Hasan Ismail Abdullah Al Marzooqi, is reported to have responded in favour of Binoy after the settlement. “Cheque bounce cases are common and the controversy surrounding Binoy was unwanted,” Marzooqi was quoted as saying to some media persons.

Two other cases against Binoy are pending in the Dubai court. The settled case was the basis of the travel ban imposed on him by a Dubai court. Sources said the amount due to Marzooqi was paid a Kasargod-based businessman who is also the relative of a top leader of the CPM. The case relating to Binoy surfaced last month when a threepage letter, dated January 5, from Marzooqi, the sponsor of the Dubai company, which was made available to the media said he had started legal procedures against Binoy for an alleged fraud of Rs 13 crore. The CPM was on the defensive ever since the controversy involving its state secretary’s son erupted. The party had asked Kodiyeri to settle the matter before the state conference scheduled to be held in Thrissur from February 22.