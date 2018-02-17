KOCHI: KC (Jacob) chairman and UDF secretary Johnny Nellore has demanded a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the 22 political murders that occurred in the state during the 21-month rule of the LDF Government. Of the 22 murders, 11 occurred in Kannur, the home district of the Chief Minister. The police failed to arrest the real culprits behind the murders. The role of senior leaders of the CPM and the BJP should be inquired, he told reporters on Friday.