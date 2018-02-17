THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: P C Vishnunath, AICC secretary and member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC),will not be in the upcoming bypoll fray in the Chengannur Assembly segment.

He will continue in his assigned job of refurbishing the Congress at the grassroots level in 49 constituencies in South Canara and Old Mysore belt in Karnataka.The AICC had given a free hand to build up the fundamentals of the party in both coastal and hilly reaches, in view of the fast nearing Assembly elections in the neighbouring state.

Vishnunath told Express he had conveyed his decision to AICC president Rahul Gandhi on his first leg of poll campaign recently undertaken in Karnataka.He made his intention known to Congress satraps in the state on Friday, who half- heartedly conceded to his request.

“Leaders had insisted that I would be a natural choice as the Congress nominee and the UDF candidate for the Chengannur seat. I told Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP it would be ideal for me to continue the exercise which I’m into in Karnataka for months together, given the polls there and for that I’ve gelled with grassroots workers well,’’ he said.