IDUKKI: After a lull, the eviction juggernaut has started to roll in Munnar. Revenue Department officers led by Udumbanchola Land Assessment tahsildar Shaji on Thursday took over nearly 3 acres at Pappathichola in Devikulam taluk from the illegal custody of a private party.

According to officers, the land belonging to Survey No 34/1 was encroached upon by a certain Jimmy Sacaria of Vellookunnel House at Pappathichola. “The illegal construction work was done at an area which is one and half kilometres below the Pappathichola hill top. The encroachers initiated construction after breaking down the rocks there,” they said. “Even as the Revenue officials had issued a stop memo to cease the construction activities in the area, notifying it as the government-owned land, the construction activities resumed a few months ago,” they said.

“Moreover, the rocks which were broken are being used for constructing a huge building,” said an officer. The Revenue officials under the direction of the RDO of Devikulam, upon being informed about this news, dismantled the building and took over the encroached three acres on Thursday and put up a board stating the land belongs to the government.

The officials said they will take strict action against encroachers who are conducting illegal construction activities in the taluk, neglecting the stop memo issued to them.