KOCHI: A Kerala MP today alleged that the Railway authorities have dropped Malayalam language as the medium of examination for the recruitment to Group D employees to the department.

CPI(M) MP M B Rajesh shot off a letter to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal protesting against the railway authority's decision.

The people of Kerala were shocked to learn that Malayalam has been "selectively" removed by the railways for the examination, he said in the letter.

He said the decision to drop Malayalam for the examination was "highly provocative, totally unjustifiable and an extremely unacceptable act" and sought the Ministers intervention to "rectify" it.

The decision was grossly unfair to the 3.

5 crore people of Kerala, Rajesh said.

The Railways has selectively discriminated Malayalees by dropping the language and denying them the right to employment, he said.

Rajesh said this decision has been taken only with regard to Malayalam, and all other languages rightly remain as medium for the examination.

"It is to be suspected that this is a deliberate move with an ulterior motive", the Palakkad MP said and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.