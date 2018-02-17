KOCHI: BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday said the state has lately been witnessing state-sponsored murders.The police is helping the CPM to commit murders and also allowing the assailants to get away, he told reporters here following a visit to the Cochin Shipyard Ltd(CSL) where five personnel died in a freak accident on Tuesday.

On Youth Congress leader Shuhaib’s killing near Mattannur in Kannur recently, Kummanam said the police are trying to shield the real assailants since they follow the diktats of the ruling CPM.

Hence, they lack the courage to bring the guilty to justice, he said. Kummanam called upon the Centre to undertake measures which will prevent mishaps like the one witnessed at the CSL. He said the matter will be taken up with Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Earlier, the BJP state chief, who arrived in the district as part of his Vikas Yatra, visited the houses of Pandit Karuppan at Cheranallur and Sahodaran Ayyappan at Cherai. Later, he met the workers at Udyogamandal.

BJP district president N K Mohandas, state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan, vice president P M Velayudhan, secretary A K Nazir, region secretary N P Sankarankutty, national council member Nedumbassery Ravi and others accompanied him.