THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP N C Asthana on Friday took over as the new Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Later, he called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the pending cases.

Taking charge at 10 am at the Vigilance Headquarters, Nirmal Chandra Asthana spent half-an-hour in the office. Asthana told reporters he would work within the framework of guidelines. “I will work as the chief of vigilance within the framework of rules and conditions. In democracy, there is prominence to institutions and not individuals”, he said. When Asthana was asked about the recent controversy over ‘settling’ several cases involving ‘influential’ persons by his predecessor Loknath Behera, he said he was not aware of the issue and hence could not comment.

Asthana took charge in the wake of the controversy over DGP Loknath Behera holding dual posts as the state police chief and the vigilance director, which is against All India Service rules. Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in an RTI reply, said the state government did not seek its permission for the appointment of Behera.

Asthana, a 1986 batch, Kerala cadre IPS officer, was holding the post of ‘ Officer on special duty’ at the Kerala House in New Delhi under a working arrangement.Earlier, he had gone on Central deputation. In March last, he was appointed as Special Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Four months ago, he returned to the state service as head of police modernisation. However, he was again sent back to New Delhi as a special officer. Asthana has held several key posts, including those of the ATS chief and CRPF IG.