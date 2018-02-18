THRISSUR: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the party’s state-level committee meeting in Thrissur on 22 February. The four-day meeting will be organised at the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.Speaking to the media, reception committee chairman Baby John said veteran leader V S Achuthanandan will hoist the flag to mark the inauguration. As many as 566 representatives will participate in the meeting.

The procession carrying the flag to be hoisted at the venue has started from Kayyur martyrs’ memorial. State secretariat member M V Govindan is leading the procession. The flag-post procession starting from Vayalar and led by Anathalavattom Anandan will be inaugurated by VS. Likewise, the torchlight procession from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod has started under the leadership of state committee member V Sivankutty and MLA T V Rajesh, respectively.

All the three processions will culminate in Thrissur on 21 February. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will light the torchlight at Thekkinkadu Maidan in the evening.On 25 February, the valedictory day, around 25,000 red volunteers will take part in a march past and nearly 2 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.General convener K Radhakrishnan and Minister A C Moideen also spoke on the occasion.