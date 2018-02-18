THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the broadcast of a fake news about the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi by a section of the Indian media was a disgrace to all Indians.

In a Facebook post, he said a section of the media had reported that Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan started a speech by chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' at a function organised by a Hindu outfit at Abu Dabi recently and a fake video about it was circulated widely.

"This (fake news) is an insult to all Indians," Vijayan said in the Facebook post.

"Quarters that produce fake news are very active", he said and alleged that media ethics had turned out to be a "cover up of corruption under the BJP rule at the Centre and its communal intervention.

" An "invisible censorship" was in force to prevent news against the Sangh parivar and spread "communal agenda" of the BJP government, he alleged.

"But false news that would encourage Sangh Parivar forces were being generated," the senior CPI-M polit buro member alleged.

"The airing of false video of Crown Prince Zayed was the best example of that. This fake news is condemnable," he said.

Vijayan, quoting from the Gulf News daily, said spreading such a news during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE was part of a political agenda.