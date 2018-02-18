KOZHIKODE: Private bus operators in Kerala today decided to continue their three-day-old indefinite strike demanding hike in minimum bus fare as the talks held by the state government with them here failed.

"The government did not accept our demands. We cannot move ahead without a increase in the minimum fare to Rs.10 and the students concession from the existing Re.1 to Rs 5. So, we have decided to continue with the indefinite strike," an office-bearer of the Private Bus Owners association said.

Earlier, Transport Minister A K Saseendran held a nearly two-hour long meeting with the association members at the government guest house here to find a solution to their issues.

The government had on February 14 raised the minimum bus fare to Rs eight.

Demanding that the minimum bus fare be hiked to Rs 10 and the students concession from the prevailing Re one to Rs five, the private bus operators in the state went on the indefinite strike from February 16.