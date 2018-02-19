KANNUR: Two Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) workers were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old Youth Congress worker in Kerala’s Kannur on February 13.

The arrested accused will be produced before the court today.

On Sunday, Kerala police arrested eight people in connection with the murder of Youth Congress leader M Suhaib.

M. Suhaib was hacked to death at Thyroor in the Kannur district of Kerala.

In recent times, numbers of Congress workers were hacked to death in Kerala.

The Congress party has been accusing the CPI (M) for the death of its party workers.