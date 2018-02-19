THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another feather on the Kerala Police’s cap, a national-level meet of the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has lauded its highly successful anti-drugs campaign as a model for the police forces of other states, according to a Kerala Police release here on Sunday.

The meet held in New Delhi was attended by the police top brass from all the states as well as key NCB and Intelligence Bureau(IB) officers. IG(Headquarters) P Vijayan, who represented the state police, apprised the meeting of the various steps initiated by the force to snuff out the drug menace.

According to the meeting, the fight against drugs will yield results only if the free flow of narcotics across the inter-state borders is stemmed.Ensuingly, the participants agreed to strengthen the inter-state coordination to stop the transportation of drugs.

The state police have been engaged in efforts to stop the demand for narcotic substances rather than cut off the supply chain. In Kerala, the police and the Excise work in tandem to prevent the flow of drugs. Besides, Kerala has a well-defined policing system, including special narcotic squads and several campaigns, to tackle the drug syndicates,” Vijayan informed the meeting.Further, the meeting was told the Kerala police decided to strengthen the coordination among Excise, Health, and Education Department.

9,242 NDPS cases

The state police had registered a total of 9,242 NDPS( Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases last year compared to the 5,924 cases in 2016.This clearly showed the increasing efficiency of the law&order machinery in the state, said the communique.

According to state police chief Loknath Behera, the coordination among various departments and anti-narcotic squads will be strengthened to stem the flow of drugs.

The members of the public can get in touch with IG P Vijayan at igpadmin.pol@kerala.gov.in. for passing on information and complaints related to drugs.