THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has reaped record collection in ticket sale with the private bus strike entering the third day. The collection on Sunday is likely to break the record Rs 7.85 crore it made on Saturday. “We’ve made trip arrangements and additional buses to help passengers. The collection will be higher than Saturday’s,” said Executive Director (Operation) Anil Kumar.

KSRTC tallies the final numbers by Sunday night. It operated over 5,500 buses on Sunday. It deployed more than 300 additional buses in northern part of the state which was particularly affected by private bus strike. KSRTC made trip arrangements to meet the passenger demand in the southern side.

“Thiruvananthapuram zone alone made an additional revenue of `9 lakh on Saturday, despite it being a regional holiday. We carried more passengers on Sunday,” said Anil Kumar.