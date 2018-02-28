Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla speaking at the grand finale of the Federal Bank ‘Speak for India’ Kerala edition 2018 held at Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, on Tuesday

PALAKKAD: It is India which is of prime importance for the people and we should speak about the nation in its entirety than on individual states, said Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express.

He was speaking at the grand finale of the Federal Bank ‘Speak for India’ Kerala Edition 2018 in association with Mathrubhumi at Cheruthuruthy on Tuesday.

If there is no India, there are no individual states like Kerala or West Bengal either. We should accept the reality only if there is India, will there be states.What is important is how the case of India needs to be presented to the outside world. The main problem is we were not speaking for India as a whole.

The advent of the social media has raised questions on the credibility of reports in the print media. Though the social media had the reach, on most occasions there were chances they could be influenced by vested interests.

Prabhu Chawla lauded the role of a newspaper like Mathrubhumi which dared to think outside the borders of Kerala and India as a whole. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank Shyam Srinivasan and Joint-Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group Shreyams Kumar were present.