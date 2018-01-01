THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passengers of early morning trains will face delays for the next few months after the Railways extensively deployed Track Relaying Train (TRT) machines during night to speed up work.Work using TRT machines would require at least five hours of block. Any extension of work would affect the schedule of morning trains as it had happened with a possibility of a cascading effect.

Thiruvananthapuram-Eranadu Express was held at Kochuveli station for close to two hours as the block period using TRT machine was extended on Friday. The Railways introduced the complete track renewal (CTR) work using TRTs under Kochuveli-Kazhakootam section in the first phase.In the next phase, four nights in a week will be used for CTR under the Kollam-Kadakavur stretch till March 4. For the Mayyanad-Kollam route, the work has already started and it will continue till January 20. The works will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday nights.

The Railways has announced regulations for 30-55 minutes for at least seven trains during this period. The second phase of work will be conducted under Kollam-Kadakavur stretch from January 21 to March 4.

The work will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday in a week.Four weekly trains will be regulated for an hour and a daily express train for 15 minutes. The Trivandrum division has received sanction for using two modern track maintenance machines till March.