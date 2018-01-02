KOZHIKODE: Ujay Krishna, a 14-year-old science enthusiast from Kayakkodi in the district could not have hoped for a better New Year gift. The young boy, suffering from combined immunodeficiency syndrome and bed-ridden, had often dreamt of going to school to be in a classroom and listen to his teachers. He can now attend regular classes right at the click of a button.‘Ashadeepam’, a novel scheme by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA, Kozhikode) for providing live virtual classes to differently-abled and special-need children, will now ensure students with high potential are not excluded from reaping the benefits of school education. Ujay will be the first in the state to attend these live virtual lessons. His classes will begin on Wednesday.

Cameras and mikes have been installed in Class VIII of the KPES Higher Secondary School where Ujay has been enrolled, and a laptop and necessary technical aids have been provided to him. With their help, Ujay can listen to the lectures and be a part of the classroom activities by sitting in his house.

“I’m quite excited to attend the classes. I’ll make sure I do my best in my studies,” said Ujay, which means victorious. He said his aim was to appear for the SSLC exam in 2020 and clear the tests with good scores. Though Ujay had never been a part of regular schooling, resource persons from Kunnummal Block Resource Centre have been conducting home schooling for him for the past four years.Having realised his IQ and calibre, they held discussions with KPES HSS teachers who agreed to the live virtual classroom concept.

“Owing to his conditions, it’s nearly impossible for my son to go to school like other children. We hope the classes will keep him active and engaged, and develop his skills,” said Ujay’s mother Jalaja Udaykumar.The virtual lessons will be initially conducted exclusively for Ujay. If found successful, the SSA authorities will ask other schools in the district to join of the scheme. “In addition to the regular classes from 10 am to 4 pm, separate time will be allotted for these students when they can directly interact with the teachers over phone to clarify their doubts,” said an SSA resource person.