RSS activists sent to judicial custody for attacking CPI-M worker
By ANI | Published: 02nd January 2018 05:16 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd January 2018 05:16 PM
KERALA: Three activists belonging to Rashtriya Swamsewak Sangh (RSS) were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday in connection with the attack on a worker of Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram.
The RSS workers Jayashankar, Venkatesh and Sumesh were arrested on Sunday.
They, on December 28, had allegedly attacked and critically injured CPI-M worker Saju, who is admitted in a hospital.