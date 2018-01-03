KOCHI: For people who love to spend weekends sightseeing, new locales are on the horizon. A number of tourism projects are slated to be completed in 2018. Construction work of several projects initiated by the Kerala Tourism Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is nearing completion.

Ernakulam DTPC secretary S Vijayakumar said, “A majority of the projects approved in the previous year will be completed before December 2018.” Tourist Information Officer K S Shine said the department is looking forward to completing the existing tourist infrastructure development work in time. “The tourism projects facing delay will be brought back on track and completed this year,” he said.