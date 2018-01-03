KOTTAYAM:Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, member of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore, has called upon the Nair Service Society (NSS) to take the initiative to put an end to dowry system in society, closely following the social reforms initiated by founding acharya Mannath Padmanabhan. She was speaking after inaugurating the 141st Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at NSS headquarters at Perunna on Tuesday.

She said NSS was the right organisation to launch an action against social evils like dowry.“Mannath Padmanabhan was a man who had taken stringent stance against profligacy and ill-practices among his community members. As the followers of such a great person, NSS karayogam units should take a strong stand against dowry which is a bane of society Those who want to give something to their children can do it even after their marriage. However, making women a price-negotiating commodity is definitely an evil practice,” Lakshmi Bayi said.

She said those who always highlighted the wickedness of the forward communities should also consider their virtues as well. “Forward communities had taken several initiatives to lead Kerala society in the path of renaissance. Mannath Padmanabhan was a man who did miracles from emptiness. Mannam also nurtured a good relationship with Travancore palace as well,” she said. Gowri Lakshmi Bayi also praised the activities of NSS.

“The organisation is functioning without any dubious agendas,” she said. Mar Joseph Perumthottam, metropolitan of Changanassery Archdiocese, said Mannam taught how to respect other religions while working for own community.“He was a role model for effective working performance. He could move ahead in the path of victory even in the midst of adverse conditions,” he said.

NSS vice-president V P Haridas presided over the function. Devaswom Board chairman N Peethambara Kurup and Madavana Balakrishna Pillai spoke. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair welcomed the gathering and treasurer M Sasikumar proposed a vote of thanks.