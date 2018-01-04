KOCHI: Opposing the anticipatory bail plea of Suresh Gopi MP, an accused in a case related to forging documents to register his two most expensive cars in the Union Territory of Puducherry to evade tax in Kerala, the state government on Wednesday submitted around 1,500 vehicles have been registered similarly using forged documents.

During investigation, it was revealed the rackets were operating in Puducherry, which include agents, to secure addresses for registering vehicles plying in Kerala. “Around 1,500 vehicles have been registered in Puducherry to evade tax in Kerala of which there are multiple registrations in the same address. The state government has incurred a huge loss. However, after the frauds were unearthed, registration has dipped in Puducherry,” senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted.

The prosecution also informed the court though Gopi appeared before the investigating officer based on the court order, he did not properly cooperate with the probe. He produced some documents which were not connected with the case, the prosecution submitted.

It said Gopi fabricated the document showing an address in Puducherry and got two of his vehicles registered with the Motor Vehicle Department, Puducherry causing loss of revenue to the government of Kerala.The court adjourned the hearing of the case to Tuesday and extended the order not to arrest Gopi.