KOCHI: Ace musician Emile Isaac passed away at 1.30 pm at the Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. He was 70. He had been suffering from diabetes, kidney-related ailments and breathing difficulties. With his passing, one more stellar musician has left Kochi’s and India’s music scene.

Emile had been the bass guitarist for ‘The Sound’ band which accompanied Usha Uthup in all her performances. “I was with Usha for 38 years,” he had once said. They performed across the globe, including Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Unfortunately, during a concert in Kolkata in January, 2009, Emile felt his hand getting numb. It was the beginning of a stroke. It affected the movement of his left arm and leg, bringing his career to a halt.

Son of prominent violinist Jo Isaac, Emile started playing the guitar at age 15. Because of his natural talent, he was hired as a member of playback singer K J Yesudas’ band. They performed all over Kerala and the Middle East. “Yesudas made me,” Emile had said. “I was with the band for eight years.”

Later, Emile started a band called Elite Aces, comprising his brothers Eugene and Rex and cousin Pinson Correia.They began playing at Volga, Sealord and Casino hotels at Kochi.