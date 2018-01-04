KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to approach the state government seeking clarity over action to be taken against the contract carriages plying inside Cochin International Airport without registering with the department. The MVD move comes after the department seized a contract carriage bus plying inside CIAL without registering with the department even after five years.

“At present, we have some restrictions to enter CIAL and to initiate action against the contract carriages which are not registered with the MVD,” Ajithkumar, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Ernakulam, told ‘Express.’ “So, we have decided to approach the government to provide a clarification in this regard. The department will send a letter this week itself.”

According to the department, the low-floor vehicle plying on contract with CIAL, evaded a tax amount of Rs 5 lakh. “Since the carriages are plying in a public place, they need to be registered under a registering authority. As per our estimate, over 20 such vehicles are plying inside CIAL. If the government provides a clarification in this regard we can take action against these vehicles which will help the state exchequer get an additional revenue of up to Rs 1 crore,” said Ajithkumar.

However, the Deputy Transport Commissioner issued a strict warning whenever these vehicles ply on public roads, they will be seized with immediate effect. “The department is keen on action against these vehicles and we have information from several sources about these unregistered vehicles. Whenever these vehicles come to the public road we will book them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the department has decided to write to the Managing Director of CIAL seeking the number of vehicles plying inside the airport. “We will wait for the government stand and after that a request letter will be sent to the CIAL MD asking for the details about the vehicles plying in CIAL,” he said.