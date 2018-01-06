KOCHI: The NIA Court here has granted permission to the National Investigation Agency to interrogate two key accused in the Kanakamala Islamic State module case as part of the probe in the sensational Hadiya case.The accused persons will be questioned at the Viyyoor Central Jail in Thrissur on Monday.

The interrogation is being conducted to find out whether Shafin Jahan, who married Hadiya, has any connection with the IS module.

The premier counter-terrorism agency will interrogate Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi, a native of Thalassery, and Safvan alias Rayyan of Tirur, the first and the ninth accused respectively in the Kanakamala IS case. The duo is currently lodged at the Viyyoor Central Jail. The interrogation will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in the presence of jail superintendent. A team comprising NIA officers and IT experts will visit the jail as part of the interrogation.

The court directed the accused persons should not be subjected to any kind of physical or mental torture. Similarly, the jail authorities should arrange facilities for the NIA officers to conduct the interrogation.

As part of the investigation in the Kanakamala IS case, the NIA had gathered evidence after examining the social media, phone call details and emails of the accused persons. While examining the social media accounts of Manseed, the NIA found Shafin Jahan was part of a Whatsapp group in which Manseed was also a member. Similarly, the probe agency also received information Shafin had acquaintance with Safvan.

Till now, the NIA has recorded the statements of more than 30 persons in the Hadiya case. It also submitted a few CDs, claimed to be crucial evidence in the case, before the NIA Court. Shafin Jahan was interrogated by the NIA twice. Similarly, the statement of Hadiya was also recorded.

The Kanakamala case is related to an IS module in Kerala, which was planning to attack sensitive places and key personalities in South India.