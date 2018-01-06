THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to health and social justice minister K K Shylaja, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has begun a preliminary investigation against her for allegedly forging medical bills to claim reimbursements which caused loss to the state exchequer. The Speical investigation unit-I of Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the probe. The investigation is based on a complaint filed by BJP state general secretary K Surendran.

According to the complaint, the minister had misused her position and fabricated documents for the purpose of cheating the public exchequer and the government to extract Rs 3, 90,250. The complaint also said it was a complete violation of Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities) Rules, 1994 with regard to claim reimbursement of the cost of treatment / medical attendance by members.

The complaint also said the minister had entered into a criminal conspiracy by committing the act multiple times and cheating the government. There are also allegations that Shylaja suppressed the fact that her husband, K Bhaskaran, is a retired LP School headmaster who is getting pension from the government and also has served as chairman of Mattannur municipal corporation and declared that he is her dependent, in order to claim reimbursement of his medical expenses. It is alleged she reimbursed the cost from the government when her husband underwent treatment at a private hospital.

The minister is also accused of purchasing a new pair of spectacles at a cost Rs 28,000 and claiming reimbursement from the government exchequer.

Earlier, social activist K M Shahjahan had also approached Vigilance with a complaint seeking action against the minister.

However, Shyalaja has refuted the allegations saying that the ministers can avail medical treatment benefits for family members as per law. She also said that she bought a new pair of glasses based on the advice of a doctor.