THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has come down heavily on the remark by Congress MLA V T Balram against its founder leader A K Gopalan. Strongly condemning the false campaign, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan urged Congress president Rahul Gandhi and veteran leader A K Antony to make their stance clear in the issue. Hope the Congress leadership will intervene in a timely manner to check any effort to defame a political stalwart like AKG, Kodiyeri said.

Congress is a party which had taken action against Mani Shankar Aiyar for terming Narendra Modi a ‘neech aadmi’. Now Rahul Gandhi and Antony should make clear their stance towards the Congress MLA who insulted freedom fighter and former Congress leader A K Gopalan in a degrading manner,” Kodiyeri said.

The CPM leader pointed out that even when Congress had unleashed a scathing attack against AKG wishing for his death, they had not engaged in such low-level campaigns.“AKG was a leader who dedicated his entire life for the poor and downtrodden. He had a crucial role in the freedom struggle too. Irrespective of party affiliations, he had commanded respect from various corners, including the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru,” Kodiyeri said.