THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch (CB) will soon summon actor Amala Paul in the case pertaining to the alleged fabrication of documents and using fake address to register a luxury car in Puducherry in a bid to evade higher taxes in Kerala.The CB had on Friday submitted the report to the government counsel. Earlier, the Motor Vehicles Department had given a report to the CB pointing out the violations committed by the actor. Earlier, Amala Paul had filed an anticipatory petition in the High Court in the case.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CB had found the actor had registered her luxury vehicle in Puducherry using a fake address. According to a Crime Branch officer, Amala will be summoned to the CB headquarters soon. “The statements given by Amala and that of the owner of the house in Pudhucherry, under which address she had registered her vehicle, were found to be contradictory. Amala had given a statement she had taken the ground floor of the building on rent. However, the house owner said he had rented out the top floor of the building to the actor. So, it is a clear case of fraud and hence, we will interrogate her,” the officer said.

The government counsel will also request the High Court not to grant bail to the actor as she was found guilty in the preliminary investigation. Though Amala Paul was summoned earlier, she failed to appear before the sleuths citing busy shooting schedules. A week ago, Fahad Faasil was summoned to the CB headquarters and his arrest was recorded on charges of a similar offence. Actor-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi is also accused of tax evasion and he was also summoned by the CB earlier.