SABARIMALA: The KSRTC Pampa station will deploy 1,000 buses to meet the traffic during the peak Makaravilakku days. Of the total, 400 buses will be deployed for the Pampa-Nilackal chain service and 600 will be used for operating long-distance routes from January 12 to January 15, a source with the KSRTC Pampa station said.

At Nilackal, 200 buses will be stationed at the KSRTC parking area for the chain service from January 12 to 14, the source said. If needed, arrangements will be made to deploy additional buses from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Vaikom, Adoor, Tiruvalla, Changanassery and Punalur stations, the source said.

Additional operating staff, including drivers and conductors, will be deployed for the uninterrupted working of chain service and long-route service. Special officers will be deployed for overall supervision of the operations, the source said.

Measures will be taken in liason with the police to operate the chain and long -route schedules without any traffic bottlenecks. Discussions were held with police authorities to conduct Nilackal chain service for two hours immediately after the Makarajyothi darshan by not allowing pilgrim vehicles to ply during the time, the source said.

KSRTC will deploy mobile workshops at Chalakkayam, Nilackal, Plappally and Perunad Junction to undertake repair work on KSRTC vehicles during the Makaravilakku days. KSRTC employees on bikes will accompany buses between Pampa and Nilackal to ensure smooth traffic and will coordinate with the police authorities in case of any traffic bottleneck, the source said.

