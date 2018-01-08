THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trivandrum International Airport is likely to get more flights after the commissioning of newly constructed Parallel Taxi track (PTT). With the opening of PTT, the runway capacity has been increased from 20 flights per hour to 25 flights, allowing operators to introduce more flights.

PTT helps aircraft to quickly reach the bay after landing and clear the runway for other planes to take off or land. The `69.2-crore PTT project includes the 1,853-metre taxi track and 5 link taxiways which connect the runway and the PTT. A bay has been constructed to park flight which needs isolation from the building and runway. The project became operational on Friday after getting clearance from the DGCA.

Chairman of Airports Authority of India Guruprasad Mohapatra commissioned the project. He said AAI was planning to double its expenditure on infrastructure development keeping in view the future growth in air traffic. AAI has been demanding more land for the construction of rapid-exit taxiways which allows aircrafts to leave the runway at higher speeds.