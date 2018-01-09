THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is on record. Enemy number one of CPI (Maoist) is Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM, and the status in Kerala is one of “undeclared emergency.”

Communist, the official organ of the CPI (Maoist) WGSZC (Western Ghats Special Zone Committee), has alleged Pinarayi has intensified massive attacks on the Maoists.Interestingly, there is a pat for the CPI without directly naming it.

The publication compares Pinarayi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and says history is repeating itself where the CPM, which supported Indira Gandhi Government’s military offensive against revolutionary forces, is now working hand in glove with the BJP-led government’s attack on them.The Nilambur “fake encounter” is portrayed as an example of state terrorism and war on the people. Venom is being spewed against Maoists through large posters in villages and the entire state machinery is misleading the masses.

“The attacks of CPM state committee on the Maoist party have proved their anxiety. As part of the Central plan, the governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are hunting the revolutionary movement in the tri-junction area of Western Ghats. When the LDF Government led by Pinarayi assumed power, we had said it would act just as a junior partner of the Central Government led by brahmanical fascist Modi. Pinarayi is implementing the Kerala Chapter of repression like ‘salwa judum’ and ‘operation green hunt’...” it said.

Without naming CPI, the publication notes “Even the ruling-front coalition party openly criticised this fake encounter and police raj. This encouraged other social sections, intellectuals, democrats to come forward against the police atrocities. The so-called Left mask of Pinarayi was exposed explicitly in front of the democratic people’s struggles against state terrorism and police raj. This is an undeclared emergency…”The article calls for the coming together of democratic and progressive sections to build a joint protest movement.

CPI remembers Kuppu, Ajitha

T’Puram: In a noticeable political development, the CPI Pathanamthitta leadership remembered Maoist leaders Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha, who both got killed in an encounter with the police in Nilambur in 2016, at the start of Monday’s district conference.