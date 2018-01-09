THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has reportedly confirmed that there were attempts to blackmail him in connection with the solar scam.

The confirmation came as part of a statement given to the Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the solar scam. The SIT recorded Chandy's statement on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP state general secretary K Surendran who said the public had a right to know as to who had blackmailed a former CM.

The SIT called on Chandy at his residence on Monday evening to record his statement.

Chandy had earlier declared that attempts were made to blackmail him, following which Surendran lodged his complaint.

However, reports suggest that Chandy refused to divulge the names of those who tried to blackmail him. He told the SIT that the matter involved family issues and he does not want to reveal names at this juncture. He said there were many who tried to blackmail but he refused to succumb. The attempts followed his meeting with solar scam accused Biju Radhakrishnan, a former associate of prime accused Saritha Nair.

Meanwhile, K Surendran slammed Chandy's version and alleged that he is bluffing now as he had earlier stated that one person tried to blackmail him. "Now he is saying more than one were involved. He was under oath as chief minister when he made the earlier statement. He must come clean," Surendran said.