THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee for Medical Education has fixed the tuition fees in four medical colleges in the state for the two academic years. The fees have been fixed for Mount Zion Medical College (Adoor), P K Das Institute of Medical Sciences (Vaniyamkulam), SUT Academy of Medical Sciences (Vattapara, Thiruvananthapuram) and Travancore Medical College (Kollam).

There will be a hike of 15 percent hike in fees for the academic year 2018-19.

The ARC has fixed the tuition fee for the academic year 2017-18 at `4.60 lakh for SUT Academy of Medical Sciences.The tuition fee for 2018-19 has been fixed at `5.32 lakh. The fees at Travancore Medical College for 2017-18 has been fixed at `4.85 lakh and `5.56 lakh for 2018-19. At P K Das Institute, the fees have been fixed at `5.22 lakh for the academic year 2017-18 and `6.04 lakh for the 2018-19.

The fees fixed for Mount Zion Medical College is `4.81 lakh for 2017-18 academic year and `5.55 lakh for 2018-19. In the order, Justice Rajendrababu said the tuition fees already collected from the students in excess of the fee should be refunded or adjusted for the future years.