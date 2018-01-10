KOCHI: Condemning the alleged attempts by the Syro-Malabar Church to undermine the land deal scam, a debate organised by the Joint Christian Council demanded the Centre and the state government to implement the Christian Church Properties and Institutions Trust Bill (Church Act) proposed by the Law Reforms Commission headed by Justice V R Krishna Iyer in 2009.

There should be transparency in the administration of the Syro-Malabar Church. The Canon Law should be amended to bring in transparency. The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has sold properties worth `116 crore without paying the due registration charges, which is a criminal offence, said Felix J Pullodan, the moderator of the debate.

There is no accountability in the Syro-Malabar Church, said Joint Christian Council former working president Joseph Velivil. “The government has formed the Devaswom Board and Wakf Board to ensure transparency in the administration of temples and mosques. Since the government is reluctant to regulate the functioning of the Church, certain people are exploiting the faithful. The faithful should have the right to elect bishops,” he said.

Working president George Kattikaran, general secretary C A Jacob, vice-president Polachan Puthupara, Anto Kokatt, Santhosh Jacob and Noel Joseph spoke.