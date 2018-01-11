THRISSUR: Clay models by Adnan Abbas installed at the entrance of the Kerala School Youth Festival’s main venue continued to be the talk of the town even on the last day of the event. The blind models on display were of different people with a caption that said: “When blind people want to see the beauty of this place, people with eyes destroy them.”

Also on display were pictures of stray cattle put up by People For Animals (PFA), which showed the amount of plastic found in the stomach of stray cattle in 2014. Since then, PFA has been running an anti-plastic campaign. “This is an event that attracts a huge crowd, especially the younger generation.

This was a sort of message for them. We believe the installation has helped the people in understanding the seriousness of the plastic menace faced by the world,” said PFA secretary Arya Bharathan Engoor. Next to the clay models, a bamboo basket was kept for visitors to discard waste. PFA also distributed clay bottles and glasses for members of the judging panel at all 24 stages.