TRIVANDRUM: The CPI-M, leading the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Janata Dal-United state unit to part ways with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and return to the LDF fold.

The development shows that the UDF is "crumbling" and that the Left parties in Kerala will be strengthened, Communist Party of India-Marxist State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told media persons here.

Balakrishnan's statement came after a day-long meeting of the JD-U state unit discussed the proposal to part with the UDF, of which the party was a part since 2009.

Close aides of media baron M.P. Veerendra Kumar, who had till now helmed the JD-U in the southern state, later called on the Left leader here.

"Ever since the JD-U left us (LDF), we had been asking them to reconsider the decision. We welcome their decision. They have now decided to return to the LDF without conditions," the Left leader said.

Earlier in the day, JD-U leaders and workers met under the leadership of M.P. Veerendra Kumar, 80, and entrusted him to take an appropriate decision after all 14 district chief of the party approved of Kumar's decision to return to the Left fold.

"All decisions taken today (Thursday) were unanimous and Kumar will announce the same on Friday at the party's State Council meeting," JD-U state unit Secretary General Varghese George told the media.

Kumar lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election in Palakkad by a massive margin to sitting CPI-M MP M.B. Rajesh.

It was Kumar who decided to leave the LDF in 2009 after he was denied ticket for the seat he was representing.

The UDF have given Kumar a Rajya Sabha seat last year, but the situation changed after Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U national President Nitish Kumar joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. Kumar ended political ties with Nitish Kumar and quit the Rajya Sabha last month.