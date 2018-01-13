KOZHIKODE: Finally, the rail line to Wayanad is becoming a reality. The Union Government has accorded in-principle approval to the long-pending Thalassery-Mysore rail line project at an estimated cost of Rs 5,052 crore.

The detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has received the green signal from the Union Government. The DPR is for a 240-km-long rail line connecting Thalassery with Periyapattana in Karnataka through Wayanad. The office of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran (who holds the Railway portfolio in the state) confirmed the project has received the approval from the Centre. K G Padmakumar, additional private secretary to the minister, said the minister had held a meeting with Indian Rail Board chairman Ashwani Lohani in October, 2017, to discuss the project.

“The minister will meet Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on January 17 to finalise the details. The Centre will consider the project in the next budget,” he said.KRDCL managing director V Ajith Kumar said the DPR suggested the most feasible alignment and cost. “As per the DPR, the rail line will pass through Kannur and Wayanad districts and offer direct link to Mysore and Bengaluru,” he said.