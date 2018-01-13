THRISSUR:The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered the DGP of prisons to submit a report after probing a complaint that M C Anoop - the accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case - assaulted inmates at Viyyur jail, who refused to bring beedi and ganja from the outside.

KSHRC member K Mohan passed the order to the DGP after an anonymous letter was found in the complaint box of Viyyur jail. The sessions judge forwarded the letter to the KSHRC.Penned by an anonymous prison inmate, the letter alleged that Anoop used political influence to get the post of a mason. It further alleged that Anoop demanded inmates who went out for work to bring beedi, liquor and ganja into the jail. Those who refused to comply were beaten up.

The letter said that two weeks ago, an inmate named Rahim was brutally beaten up for not bringing beedi and ganja, which was thrown into the jail from the outside. Rahim - a heart patient - is undergoing treatment at Mulankunnathukavu Medical College. Another prisoner, Shaji Mathew, too faced a similar fate, the letter added.