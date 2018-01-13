THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pitching for a global platform to tap the expertise and experience of Malayali expatriates the world over for Kerala’s development, and in turn resolve issues faced by expatriates, the first Loka Kerala Sabha came into existence in the state capital on Friday.

In the backdrop of the Global Keralite concept, the expatriates were called upon by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to effectively contribute in showcasing Kerala before the world, while urging the Centre to simultaneously cash in on the Indian diaspora. The Loka Kerala Sabha, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is aimed at bringing together Keralites from across the globe to discuss and sort out various issues faced by Malayalees all over the world.

Inaugurating the meet, Pinarayi put forth the concept of a joint consortium comprising the Centre and states to address issues related to NRI rehabilitation.He urged the Union Government to make use of the NRI investments in India and also underscored the need for a comprehensive policy on overseas migration. Meanwhile, the state government is going ahead with its initiative to facilitate a favourable industrial and business climate for interested NRKs. A single-window system for licences and clearances too is on the anvil, the Chief Minister informed the 351-strong Loka Kerala Sabha.

The state government will consider setting up a welfare fund for expatriates with contributions from NRKs. The Chief Minister even promised to increase the financial support for the Pravasi Welfare Board.

The proceedings began with Chief Secretary Paul Antony making an official declaration about the formation of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

The Sabha, being chaired by a seven-member presidium led by Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, has Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the Sabha leader, and leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala as the deputy leader. On the first day, elaborate and exhaustive discussions were held with NRKs on various developmental and welfare measures.

Comprehensive policy for welfare of the elderly on the anvil

T’Puram: The government will evolve and implement a comprehensive policy for the welfare of the elderly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. He was speaking at an interaction with senior expatriate doctors organised as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha. Pinarayi said the government was contemplating putting in place a system through which elderly persons living alone will be visited by volunteers. “Day shelters will also be set up for them. Local bodies will be roped in to create a system wherein care is given to elderly persons who are bedridden with various diseases,” the Chief Minister said.