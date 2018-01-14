Governor P Sathasivam sharing a light moment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at the valedictory ceremony of Kerala Loka Sabha at Nishagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised measures to facilitate the rehabilitation of expats returning to Kerala. Also the government will intervene to facilitate their children continue their studies here.

“There are proposals to introduce a scheme for expats’ treatment, insurance scheme and contributory pension. Studies will be conducted in this regard,” Pinarayi said.

The government will intervene to ensure the safety of expat women. There will be intervention from the government side to stop recruitment frauds. He urged NRI investors to look at options in the agri sector, including development and marketing of value-added products.

Exploring the possibilities of setting up cattle farms, cold storage facilities and fruit processing plant are other options before the investors.

In the presence of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Pinarayi also took a dig at the UDF. “There was a proposal to avoid hartals here. Kerala is a land where even those who had agitated against hartal, are calling hartal,” Pinarayi said referring to Chennithala, who as the Home Minister, had initiated the anti-hartal legislation.

Pinarayi’s tit-for-tat to Kannanthanam

T’Puram: Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who aired the grievance of getting a delayed invite to the Loka Kerala Sabha, elicited a tit-for-tat response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kannanthanam was scheduled to address the Sabha on Friday.

However he came on Saturday. He had cited that he got the invite to the meet only a day before, thus hinting at a lapse on the part of the state government. Speaking in the presence of the Union Minister, Pinarayi said Kannanthanam might have forgotten about the invite amidst his busy schedule. “His reply to the invite is still in the file,” the Chief Minister said, amidst wide claps from the audience.