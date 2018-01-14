THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of devotees flocked to the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram seeking Amma’s blessings on Saturday.

Amritanandamayi is in the capital for the two-day visit at the Ashram at Kaimanam. She arrived here late Friday for taking part in the ‘Ananthapuri Amritholsavam’- 2018. On Saturday, several VIPs were also present at the specially decorated pandal at the ashram.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, O Rajagopal MLA, Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi and Pooyam Thirunal Gowri Parvathy Bayi were present in the morning to inaugurate various welfare programmes. First was the pension distribution to self-empowered groups in the district followed by dedicating public toilets to the beneficiaries in the district.

A total of 500 public toilets were built in the district as part of the 63rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi. Following this, five panchayats in the district were awarded the Amritanandamayi’s special purified water supply project, ‘Jeevamritham’. Later, Satsang, bhajan and prasad sessions were held with volunteers and devotees.

Addressing the devotees, Amritanandamayi said human beings are totally preoccupied with money.

“Earn money to live; don’t live to earn money. If we reject values and centre our mind and thoughts only on money, all of our love will be fake. Moreover, we will have a business-minded mentality towards everything. Spirituality is not against acquiring wealth or fulfilling desires. That is a misconception. There is nothing wrong in acquiring wealth or fulfilling desires. Spirituality only insists that these should be done through righteous means,” she said.

On Sunday, she will address the devotees and give blessings. The regular pooja rituals are also being held at the temple on the premises of the ashram.

Adequate medical facilities have been arranged for the thousands of devotees gathering at the venue.

She will leave for Kanyakumari on Monday morning to attend a public function.