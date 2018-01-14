KOCHI: The sixth edition of ‘the talk Big Ideas,’ the workshop organised by ‘the talk.in’ aimed at providing mentorship for startup ventures and budding entrepreneurs, was held here on Saturday. This is the first time the talk.in is organising the workshop in Kochi. Satheesh Kumar, director and CEO of the talk.in, said the company plans to organise workshops in Kerala on an annual basis.

C K Kumaravel, co-founder and chief executive of Naturals Beauty Salon India Pvt Ltd, who delivered the keynote address at the first session of the workshop, urged the entrepreneurs to believe in themselves first. Kumaravel also asked the entrepreneurs to do away with ‘plan B’ or ‘plan C’. “You have to concentrate on your project which requires maximum attention. If there is a plan ‘B’, which is easier, the chance for your attention getting diverted is high,” Kumaravel said.

‘’The purpose of entrepreneurship is not to make money alone. Instead, take it as an opportunity to make an impact that is beneficial for society also,” he said. He said women have to be financially independent. “If women are financially independent, India doesn’t need anyone’s support to become a superpower,” he said.

Paritosh Sharma, CEO, UNCV, who spoke on ‘Business Success Masterclass for SMEs and Startups’, highlighted the importance of communication in the growth of businesses. “Communicate with the world around you sincerely,” said Sharma.

In the second session, Mohammad Nassar, director and CEO of E2E, spoke on ‘Disruption in Talent Building’, and Anurag Batra, chairman, editor-in-chief of BW Business World and Exchange 4 Media, delivered the keynote address on ‘Growth Story of an Innovative and Successful Entrepreneur’.

Radhesh Kunumury spoke on ‘Technology Trends that will Drive Business Success’.

The workshop concluded with an investor-entrepreneur interaction. The report of the study on startup companies in Kerala, jointly conducted by the talk.in and GrowthEnabler, was released at the workshop. The study was conducted among 1,000 startups in Kerala and top 15 among them were shortlisted. Of them, two startups were felicitated at the workshop.